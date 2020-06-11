Just In: Senate passes N10.8trn revised 2020 budget

The Nigeria Senate has passed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion, a day after the House of Representatives passed the exact same amount.

The passage of the budget came after a consideration of the report of the Senator Barau Jibri-led Committee on Appropriation.

The Red Chamber increased the budget size of N10.5 trillion presented to it by the executive by about N300 billion.

In the revised budget, the sum of N500 billion was passed as an intervention fund for COVID-19, while N186 billion was appropriated for the health sector.

The sum of N422 billion was for statutory transfers and N4.9trillion for recurrent expenditure.

