Just In: Sanwo-Olu Signs N873.5bn Budget into Law

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday signed the 2019 appropriation bill of N873.5bn into law and also signs three other bills.

This is coming over one month in which the Lagos State House of Assembly passed the bill presented to it by former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode after a standoff in February 2019.

The signing of the budget is the first major action of the governor who has hit the ground running by appointing a number of top aides.

Sanwo-Olu had, among other campaign promises, vowed to tackle the traffic congestion in the state by modernising the transport sector.

More to follow…