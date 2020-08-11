Just In: Russia announces first COVID-19 Vaccine as Putin’s daughter gets tested

Russia has won the race to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after an announcement by President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday.

The Russian leader said the vaccine offers “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus that has claimed over 750,000 lives across the globe so far.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered in Russia”, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

“One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin said.

Russia has been pushing hard to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and said earlier this month it hoped to launch mass production within weeks and turn out “several million” doses per month by next year.

The World Health Organization last week urged Russia to follow established guidelines and go “through all the stages” necessary to develop a safe vaccine.

The pandemic has seen an unprecedented mobilisation of funding and research to rush through a vaccine that can protect billions of people worldwide.

In his White House briefing, President Trump said the US would be ready with vaccine before the November election, while UK’s Oxford University last month announced that they were in advanced stages of a vaccine development.

