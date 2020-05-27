Just In: Rohr extends contract with Nigeria

Gernot Rohr will continue as head coach of the Nigeria national team after signing on with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

There were doubts about his future following a raft of demands made by the NFF in his new contract, leading to speculation that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp as being eyed for the job.

However, the country’s football ruling body has agreed to continue with Rohr at the helm as confirmed by NFF president Amaju Pinnick in a series of tweets.

I'm happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) May 27, 2020

“I’m happy to announce that the NFF and coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as coach of the Super Eagles,” Pinnick tweeted.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. In truth, these are sacrosanct and coach Rohr is aware of these conditions.

“Like the honourable minister of youth and sports development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals.”

Rohr was named Super Eagles permanent coach in 2016 following the disastrous stint of Sunday Oliseh.

He led the Super Eagles to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and also qualified the country for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year after two consecutive misses.

In Egypt, he led the 2013 champions to finish third for a record eighth bronze medal.

Critics however describe him as being too cautious in his approach, ridding the rather talented side of attacking flair and genuine ambition.

