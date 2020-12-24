Just In: PSG fire coach Thomas Tuchel

French champions, Paris Saint Germain have sacked head coach, Thomas Tuchel after about three seasons in charge of the club.

The German tactician joined the French outfit at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, winning back-to-back league titles as well as the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020.

Reports in the French media say former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, could be named as a replacement for Tuchel who lead PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last season.

According to popular sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine “is leading the race to become the new PSG manager after Tuchel sack!

“His lawyers have been contacted by Leonardo earlier this week and he’s open to accept – Thiago Motta, always been the other option in the list.”

