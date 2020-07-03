Just In: Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 students in Lagos to resume August 3

In continuation of easing of Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the Lagos State Government has reopened schools for students in “transitional classes”.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a televised press briefing on Friday, saying “Only students in transitional classes (Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3) are permitted to resume from Monday, 3rd of August, 2020. It applies only to day schooling.”

Gov Sanwo-Olu did not say anything about the immediate future for students in other classes as the virus continues to surge in the state and across the country.

The presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2, said schools cannot be reopened at the moment with the country’s toll now over 27,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

