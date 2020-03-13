Just In: Premier League suspended

All elite football in England has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have been postponed.

The Premier League said action would resume on 4 April “subject to medical advice and conditions at the time”.

The Football Association said England’s games against Italy on 27 March and Denmark four days later are off.

The EFL, which hopes to resume play a day earlier, said clubs were also advised to suspend “non-essential activities” such as “player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings”.

This comes after UEFA announced the suspension of all European games in the Champions League and Europa League as a result of the pandemic.