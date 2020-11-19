Just In: Policeman killed as gunmen storm ex-Gov Dickson’s residence

A police guard has been killed in a midnight attack at the Toru-Orua residence of immediate past Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have gained access to Dickson’s compound through the Forcados River and also escaped through the same route.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the attack on Dickson, who is the candidate representing the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming senatorial election in Bayelsa West by-election.

Governor Diri said in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, that it is unthinkable that an illustrious son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation as Chief Dickson could be the target of such a mindless attack.

He said his government would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book.

While commending the gallantry of the security personnel that repelled the attackers, Governor Diri commiserated with the family of the police officer who unfortunately died as a result of the attack.

