Just In: Police Arraign Adeleke in Abuja

The police in Abuja have charged the Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke, with certificate forgery at an Abuja magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Osun State governorship election, was detained in Abuja Monday night after he had honoured an invitation at the Force Headquarters.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had granted the senator the permission to travel to the United States of America for medical check-up. The trip had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

But Justice Inyang had ordered him to honour a fresh police invitation on Monday before travelling the next day.

The senator was however detained after obeying the court order.

More to follow…