Just In: Petrol pump price jumps to N143.80

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the pump price of petrol from the previous N123.5.00.

This follows a recommendation by the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) that the retail band for a litre of petrol is now between N140.80 and N143.80.

“Please recall the provision for the establishment of a monthly price band within which petroleum marketers are expected to sell PMS at the retail stations, based on the existing price regime,” the statement read.

“After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price band of N140.80 – N143.80/litre for the month of July 2020.”

The federal government, in March, announced that the retail price of petrol would be adjusted monthly to reflect realities in the global crude oil market.

The pump price was fixed at N125 per litre in March and was reviewed downwards in April to N123.50.

