Just In: Petrol price increased to N151.56 per litre

The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said the price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre.

This was contained in a statement by D.O Abalaka of the PPMC, saying:

“Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.”

“This takes effect from September 2, 2020,” he added.

Prior to the latest price adjustment, Nigerians paid an average of N148 for a litre of petrol as the price of the commodity jumped in the wake of the easing of the lockdown measures effected to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s labour union, NLC, has been surprisingly silent over the persistent increase in the price of PMS by this administration.

Many in the 200-million strong country heaved a sigh of relief when the pump price of the product was dropped to N125during the peak period of COVID-19.

But it’s since returned to business as usual in the oil producing nation that has over 98 million people living below the poverty line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

