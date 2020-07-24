Just In: PDP calls for Buhari’s resignation

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the resignation of the President Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) over alleged cases of corruption in federal agencies.

This was the call of the national chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, during an ongoing media parley in Abuja.

He cited ongoing corruption investigations of the NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others, stating Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, was on ventilator gasping for breath.

Secondus said corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians under Buhari’s watch.

He accused Buhari of abandoning his promise to fight corruption during electioneering campaigns in 2015 and 2019, and now playing the ostrich while the country is looted dry.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

