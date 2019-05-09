Just In: Oyetola Defeats Adeleke at Appeal Court

The Appeal Court has ruled in favour of Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the 2018 governorship election in the state.

A five member panel presided by Justice Jummai Sankey on Thursday held that the appeal has merit and upheld 10 out of the 12 issues raised by Governor Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

Oyetola had appealed the judgement of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal that favoured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja had declared Adeleke as the winner of the Osun governorship election.

The tribunal held that Ademola Adeleke fulfilled the constitutional requirements to be declared winner of the Osun State governorship election because Adeleke scored the majority of the lawful votes cast in the September 22, 2018, governorship election.

In the lead judgment by Justice Peter Chudi Obiarah, the tribunal further held that the re-run in seven polling units on September 27, was null and void and of “no electoral effect.”

Therefore, the tribunal ordered that the certificate of return issued to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the APC was nullified and withdrawn and ordered INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to Adeleke as the duly elected governor.

But following today’s ruling at the appellate court, the decision has been upturned and Oyetola remains governor of the state.

Adeleke can however appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.