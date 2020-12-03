Just In: Osun court frees nurse charged over Adeleke’s murder

An Osun State High Court sitting in the capital Osogbo on Thursday discharged and acquitted a nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe who treated late Senator Isiaka Adeleke before his death on April 23, 2017.

The findings of the Corona Inquest set up by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola revealed that Senator Isiaka Adeleke had died of drug overdose coupled with an aspiration of gastric content.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara said the deceased had an administration of an overdose of sedative and analgesia by unqualified personnel, Alfred Aderibigbe, through intravenous means, which action was hastened by the presence of alcohol in the system.

Ayilara indicted the nurse, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe, who treated Adeleke shortly before he died, as unqualified personnel.

During his arraignment in the High Court on 8th June 2018, Nurse Alfred Aderibigbe pleaded not guilty to one count murder charge preferred against him contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap.36 Law of Osun State 2003.

Aderibigbe, during his trial said the drugs he gave the late Senator were those given to him by Adeleke and not in overdose.

Also, counsel to the nurse, Barrister Soji Oyetayo, argued that none of the witnesses provided by the prosecution visited the late Senator’s house to confirm if the used drugs brought to the Court was truly administered.

In his judgment, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi said that Prosecution Counsel failed to proof his case beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore discharged and acquitted the defendant.

