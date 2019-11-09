Just In: Osinbajo launches Railway Plant

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday returns to the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge project to perform the ground breaking ceremony of Kajola wagon assembly plant.

The vice-president performed the ground breaking ceremony at the Ebute-Meta work yard of the contractor China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, three years after the launch of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge.

Osinbajo was led by the Minister for Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and other members of the Federal Executive Council, Ogun State traditional council, and top stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nigerian Kajola Wagon Assembly plant, the first in Africa by the contractor is located with the Kajola locomotive and rolling stocks depot (Kajola LRD) of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

The plant will have large parts unloading shed, car body production workshop, inspection, and acceptance workshop, metering room, equipment maintenance room, hazardous cargo warehouse and depot office building and other ancillary facilities.

More to follow…