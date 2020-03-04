Just In: Oshiomhole sacked as APC Chairman

There was bedlam at the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was on Wednesday after an FCT High Court stopped Adams Oshiomhole, from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

Pockets of the members of staff were seeing standing in small groups, discussing in hush tones and rejoicing over the court ruling.

Reacting formally, the APC national vice-chairman, North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha, insisted that Oshiomhole had ceased to be the chairman of the party with the court ruling.

He warned that henceforth any directives given by the erstwhile national chairman should not be honoured and if honoured would be illegal.

Mustapha claimed that the suspended national chairman was about to issue a statement announcing Waziri Bulama as the acting national secretary. He warned that “any such statement from the Oshiomhole is illegal.”

Justice Danlami Senchi of the Abuja High Court, in the suspension order, asked Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

There have been calls from sections of the APC for Oshiomhole to resign since he was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party last November.

Following news of his removal, armed policemen in four pickup trucks stormed the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

It is not yet clear why they laid siege to the building as there was nom breakdown of law and order.

More to follow…