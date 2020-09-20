Just In: Obaseki wins Edo Governorship poll

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic (PDP) has won the September 19, governorship election in Edo state.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closet rival Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 223,619 votes.

The PDP won in 14 of 18 local government areas in Edo State to make a clean sweep of the oil-rich south-south.

In a massively impressive showing for the incumbent, Gov Obaseki took Ize-Iyamu’s home local government area of Orhionmwon by a margin of 2,287 votes.

He is now set to be returned as duly elected governor for another four-year term by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

