Just In: Obaseki submits form for Edo Guber election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has submitted his nomination and expression of interest form at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Barrister Emma Ibidiro, received the form from the aspirant Wednesday afternoon.

This comes bare days after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Godwin Obaseki at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he presented his nomination form to the president.

The road to re-election has been anything but smooth for Obaseki after his long-running feud with his predecessor and godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of the party.

Oshiomhole said to favour former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the APC ticket.

