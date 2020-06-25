Just In: Obaseki clinches Edo PDP ticket

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer for the Edo State governorship election.

The PDP announced this at its primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia International Stadium Benin City.

This has also been confirmed by the governor’s Senior Special Adviser on New Media, Jack Obinyan, via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, “In case you haven’t heard, @GovernorObaseki is returned unopposed, emerges as the flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig

ahead of September 19, 2020, Gubernatorial Elections.”

Obaseki, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week, went into the primary unopposed after other aspirants stepped down for him.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

