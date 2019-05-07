Just In: OAU Confirms Release of Kidnapped Prof

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife has confirmed the release of a lecturer, Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju confirmed that the professor had regained his freedom, though he did not say of any ransom was paid.

Olanrewaju said “the University Management hereby express her appreciation to the general public for their support, love and concerns.”

OAU management also thanked the officers and men of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police, particularly the Police Commissioner, for their prompt response and professionalism in handling the matter.