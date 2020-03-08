Just In: Nigerian footballer dies during league match

Tragedy struck one of the Nigeria Professional Football League games on Sunday as a Nasarawa United player, Chieme Martins, slumped and died.

According to witnesses, Martins slumped after a collision with a Katsina United player, on Sunday afternoon, and efforts to revive him by the medics and subsequent rush to the hospital were unsuccessful.

A video of his teammates crying after the unfortunate incident has hit the internet while an official statement is being awaited from the Solid Miners.

Nasarawa United went on to win the game 3-0 but there wil be no celebration in the north central city after the huge loss.

More to follow…