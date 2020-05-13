Just In: New Chief of Staff Gambari arrives Aso Rock

Prof Ibrahim Gambari, who is expected to be announced as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived at the presidential villa.

The academic and diplomat arrived at the villa some minutes before 11am on Wednesday, and was welcomed by Tijani Umar, the state house permanent secretary, and other senior officials of the presidency.

Gambari –wearing the mandatory face mask – had his temperature checked, and he used hand sanitiser before being ushered into the villa.

State House sources say he is expected to be at the federal executive council meeting holding at the Villa.

More to follow…

 

