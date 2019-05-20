Just In: Naira Marley Remanded for Alleged Credit Card Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that upcoming rapper, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, be remanded in the prison custody.

The judge made the remand order on Monday morning shortly after the musician was arraigned before him on 11 counts bordering on credit card fraud.

Naira Marley had pleaded not guilty to the cyber fraud charges pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The judge adjourned till May 30 to take the bail application filed by the defence counsel, Taiwo Oreagba, on behalf of his client.

Naira Marley risks seven years in jail if found guilty in accordance with Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The charge read in part: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.”