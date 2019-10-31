Just In: Mothers of Yahoo Boys form Association – EFCC

Mothers of internet scammers, also referred to as Yahoo Boys, in Lagos have formed an association, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has revealed.

Magu stated this at the commission’s Lagos Office at the ongoing EFCC stakeholders conference on crusade against cybercrime fraudsters.

According to the anti-graft agency, the Lagos Office had made 300 cybercrime-related arrests since January and had secured 200 convictions.

The revelation comes amid intensified crackdown on cybercrime by the Magu-led anti-graft agency.

Exotic cars, cash in various currencies and gadgets including laptops and smart phones, have been retrieved from suspects as EFCC spread its net across the country.

More to follow…