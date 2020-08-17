Just In: Mikel hits Stoke City for medical

Former Nigerian skipper John Obi Mikel was pictured arriving at Stoke for his medical on Monday.
The former Chelsea midfielder, 33, is set to join the Potters on a free transfer after leaving Trabzonspor earlier this year.
Ahead of the imminent move, a picture of the former Eagles skipper was doing the rounds on social media as he headed to the club’s Clayton Wood training ground.
Mikel, who had a stint at Trabzonspor in the Turkish League, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Championship club.
Thanks to @scottscfc for the pic. pic.twitter.com/297VX9dsoo
— lee dzierzkowski (@Lee180cosky) August 17, 2020
Stoke fans already getting excited by his arrival.
One said: “John Obi Mikel is a very shrewd bit of business imho.”
Another wrote: “Iconic moment when John Obi Mikel signs.”
It is understood that Potters boss Michael O’Neill in a meeting last week convinced the ex-Chelsea man to spend another season in the Championship as they push for Premier League promotion.