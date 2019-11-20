Just in: Melaye storms INEC HQ with 21 Video Clips

emmanuel

Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday stormed the national headquarter of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) In Abuja demanding the cancellation of the Kogi West senatorial election.

The controversial lawmaker disclosed this in a tweet, saying he presented along with the petition 21 video clips documenting the reported electoral malpractices that occurred during the poll.

Melaye said he was received by INEC secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony and the national commissioner Festus Okoye.

“National commissioner of INEC Festus Okoye and Secretary of INEC receiving my petition today with 21 video CD’s documentary evidence,” he tweeted.

INEC ruled the Kogi West senatorial rerun election inconclusive with Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the lead.

