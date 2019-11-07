Just In: Maina arrives court in a wheelchair

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, Thursday, caused a stir when he appeared in a wheelchair for his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Maina’s trial was stalled on Tuesday due to his reported ill health, even as a prosecutor questioned the health report brought to the hospital to announce his deteriorating situation.

Mr Maina, who was a fugitive for two years, was eventually arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) before being handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who’d been on his trail.

Mr Maina was arraigned on October 25 and pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

The court is to rule on his bail application today.

More to follow…