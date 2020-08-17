Just In: Mailafia arrives DSS office, again

Dr Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has arrived at the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Jos.

The former CBN Deputy Governor was invited over a claim that he made that a governor from the North was the leader of Boko Haram.

The DSS had earlier questioned Mailafia last Wednesday over the claim he made while being interviewed on an Abuja-based radio station.

Yakubu Bawa, Mailafia’s lawyer, confirmed that his client had been re-invited by the secret police, saying he was expected to be at the DSS office in Jos, Plateau State capital, by 12:00pm on Monday (today).

See more pics of him arriving at the DSS office earlier today.

