Just in: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Formula 1 has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and so will no longer participate in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

This comes mere days after the world champ equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Now, he will step away from this competition. However, fans can’t wait to have him back.

See the report below:

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/c0XCfyDmWZ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 1, 2020

