Just In: Last JFK Sibling, Jean Kennedy Smith dies aged 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, one of the scions of the Kennedy dynasty and US envoy who played a key role in Northern Ireland peace process, has died aged 92.

Her daughter Kym confirmed her death to the New York Times on Thursday, BBC writes.

Ms Smith was the second youngest of the nine Kennedy siblings, who included President John F Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy.

A diplomat, activist and humanitarian, Ms Smith was the last-surviving child of Joseph P Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald – patriarch and matriarch of the Kennedy dynasty.

In 2011, US President Barack Obama awarded Ms Smith the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the country.

She is survived by two daughters, Kym and Amanda, two sons, Stephen Jr and William, and six grandchildren.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

