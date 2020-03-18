Sanwo-Olu pens Lagos Budget

Just In: Lagos moves to ban Church, Mosque worships

The Lagos State Government has stated it will request religious leaders to stop Friday (Juma’at) and Sunday church service.

Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, stated this during a briefing Wednesday, noting that the religious leaders will be advised to shut down services in the interest of the public.

He said this a few hours after Lagos recorded its seventh case of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday).

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply,” Omotosho said.

