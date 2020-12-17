Just In: Lagos Govt closes public, private schools

The Lagos State Government has asked public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.

The order comes amid rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, sparking fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday titled LASG directs schools to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020′.

In the statement, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said:

“the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December 2020”.

Nothing was said on when the schools are to reopen across the state.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

