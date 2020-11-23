Just In: Labour says ‘not thinking of strike yet’

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Just In: Labour says ‘not thinking of strike yet’

In the wake of its walk out on Federal Government by Organised labour during a meeting to resolve the issues of Petroleum price increase and electricity tariff, Labour has said there was no strike option on the table.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, maintained the walk out was an expression of anger given government’s insincerity to the issues under contention.

While stressing that labour could not on its own declare strike without engaging members and following due process, he said contrary to citizen’s reactions, the labour movement has not lost focus.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

COVID-19: Oxford vaccine trial highly effective

November 23, 2020

Lekki Massacre: Intersociety releases names, photos of protesters shot dead

November 23, 2020

Wike imposes 24-hr curfew in parts of Port Harcourt

November 23, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply