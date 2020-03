Just In: La Liga suspended as Madrid players quarantined

Spanish top flight La Liga has been suspended for “at least the next two rounds of matches” as a result of the Real Madrid squad going into quarantine because of coronavirus.

This follows news that a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the La Liga club, tested positive for the virus.

Real are due to play at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, but have now closed the facilities of its sports city.

“The recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid,” a Real statement said.

The Spanish second division has also been suspended and La Liga said it will “revaluate” the situation following the completion of quarantine “in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise”.

Real, who are second in La Liga, were due to host Eibar on Friday and had already cancelled all pre-match media duties.

The coronavirus outbreak, now declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has led to widespread disruption of sporting fixtures around the world.

All sport is suspended in Italy, including Serie A until 3 April with the country in lockdown, while the NBA has been suspended.