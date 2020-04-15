Just In: Kano records five new cases of COVID-19

Kano State has recorded five additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
This was confirmed in a tweet Wednesday by the Ministry of Health, which now puts the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kano to nine.
It comes a day after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced a one-week shutdown of the state as a means of curbing the spread of the dreaded disease.
The latest wave of infections in Kano brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 378 after a spike in cases Tuesday.
According to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) puts the death toll from the virus at 11.
