Just In: Justice Garba Replaces Bulkachuwa on Presidential Election Tribunal

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Just In: Justice Garba Replaces Bulkachuwa on Presidential Election Tribunal

Justice M. L Garba, who is the Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, will now head the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Garba, who appeared on the five-man panel for the first time on Monday, replaces the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Punch writes.

Bulkachuwa had recused herself from the panel on May 22 following allegation of likelihood of bias levelled against her by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The petitioners are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress in the election.

,

Related Posts

Ghanaian Model, 16, Absconds after Storming Paris for Fashion Show

June 10, 2019

3 Brothers Killed in Katsina Farm by Suspected Bandits

June 10, 2019

6 Convicted for Gang-rape, Murder of Indian Muslim Girl

June 10, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *