Just In: Justice Garba Replaces Bulkachuwa on Presidential Election Tribunal

Justice M. L Garba, who is the Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, will now head the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Garba, who appeared on the five-man panel for the first time on Monday, replaces the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Punch writes.

Bulkachuwa had recused herself from the panel on May 22 following allegation of likelihood of bias levelled against her by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The petitioners are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress in the election.