Just In: Jos Cleric freed by Boko Haram

Reverend Polycarp Zango, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, has been released by Boko Haram terrorists who’d abducted him.

Rev. Zango was abducted by the terrorist group on October 19, while on a journey to a Ministers’ conference in Gombe.

His release comes days after the Islamist terrorist group released a video showing the COCIN pastor in their custody.

Speaking on Saturday morning, the Vice-Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, said Zango regained his freedom on Friday night.

“We have good news! Rev. Zango has been released from Boko Haram custody. It is celebration galore in the Church right now,” he said.

Nothing was said on the payment of ransom for his release, as the terrorists had demanded in the video.

