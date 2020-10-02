Just In: Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus

Democratic nominee for the US presidency, Joe Biden, has tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump had revealed he tested positive.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

The Biden campaign said the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, were both tested Friday morning out of an abundance of caution.

During the presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland, Biden was in the same room as Trump was for nearly two hours on stage.

Neither man wore a mask on stage, but their respective podiums were placed approximately 8 ft. apart, and they didn’t get close to one another.

After receiving his negative test result on Friday morning, Biden decided to proceed with a scheduled campaign trip to Michigan later in the day.

During Tuesday’s debate, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a mask, which the CDC recommends as a key element of preventing infection.

The president also mocked Biden for not holding large rallies the way Trump has been doing since late August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

