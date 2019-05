The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of 1,792,719 out of 1,826,839 candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

At a media conference in Abuja Saturday, JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede said a total of 1, 886,508 candidates registered for the exam.

He added that 34,120 results are being withheld including 15, 145 candidates being further clarified as identical twins or siblings.

