Just In: It’s Arsenal v Chelsea in Europa League Final

Arsenal and Chelsea will compete in the Europa League final after both London teams won their semifinal clashes against Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively on Thursday.

This completes an historic week with European football’s two major finals now featuring Premier League teams.

The London clubs will face one another in Baku on 29 May while Liverpool will take on Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on 1 June.

Arsenal, seeking to salvage their season and qualify for the Champions League next term, beat Valencia 2-4 to win their semi-final tie 7-3 aggregate, while Chelsea sealed their place in the final by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after extra time, with the aggregate score 2-2.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick for Arsenal at the Mestella, with his strike partner Alexandre Lacazette also getting in on the act.

Eden Hazard struck the decisive spot-kick after the two sides could not be separated over 120 minutes after Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s 28th-minute opener for Chelsea was cancelled out by Luka Jovic four minutes after the break.