Just In: Isokpan wins AAC Edo primary election

Edith Isokpan has been declared winner of the governorship primary election of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Edo State.

Isokpan won after polling a total of 162 votes to beat Uyi Osunde, who polled 12 votes in the contest held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the state capital.

The National Working Committee of the AAC led by Comrade Ken Henshaw, represented by Mr Kunle Wiseman Ajayi, declared Isokpan winner at the end of the exercise which began this morning.

She has her hands full as she will go up against front-runners Osague Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and most likely incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose primary comes up tomorrow.

