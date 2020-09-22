Just In: INEC presents Certificates of Return to Obaseki, Shaibu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday presented Certificates of Return (COR) to the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Mr Philip Shaibu.

The ceremony took place at the Collation centre, at the State headquarters of INEC in Benin.

The Edo governorship election Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Ruke, had on Sunday declared Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the governorship election in the state.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the certificates of return to both the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect.

In his acceptance speech, Obaseki thanked God and Edo people for a peaceful election, adding that history had been made in the state.

Obaseki said INEC’s national Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, should receive most of the accolades for his steadfastness and ability to withstand pressure, adding that using his intellect in introducing technology for the election should be hailed by all.

“Despite all the criticisms, the ability of INEC to view results as the counting is taking place in polling units is one innovation we will implore INEC to maintain and improve on.

“Because it has introduced different element of transparency in the way we conduct election in Nigeria

“I am using this opportunity to extend a hand of fellowship to my brother, Osagie Ize-iyamu, and other colleagues in the APC to work with us to move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on former National chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole that the fight is over, to come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.

“We have no malice; the only thing we disagreed on is on the approach in moving Edo forward,” he said.

Obaseki also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president would be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria.

