Just In: INEC deregisters 74 Political parties, set dates for Edo, Ondo Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties.

This followed a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to see which parties qualify to exist.

The process led to the deregistering of 74 parties, leaving the country with 18 political parties, according to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The existing parties are Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Allied Peoples Movement.

Others are Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

According to Yakubu, 75 parties didn’t satisfy the requirement but one went to Court to challenge the decision.

Also, INEC announced that it has fixed dates for the Ondo and Edo governorship elections.

The Edo election holds on September 19 while election the Ondo poll is scheduled for October 10, 2020.