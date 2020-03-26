Just In: Individual in contact with Bauchi governor tests positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Nigeria after reports that one close contact with Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive for the virus.

This was confirmed in a news briefing in the state capital Thursday by the Commissioner for Health , Dr.Aliyu Maigoro.

This brings to two the confirmed cases in Bauchi, though the Commissioner refused to disclose the identity of the individual, saying it is unethical.

A total of 27 persons who had contact with Governor Mohammed have been placed on compulsory self- isolation in the state as they look to curb the spread.

Governor Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus after meeting with former Vice President’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar who tested positive to the dreaded disease.