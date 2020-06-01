Just In: Ighalo to remain at United till 2021

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has secured a move to stay at Manchester United till early next year.

Reports in the UK claim Ighalo has agreed a loan extension with Manchester United until end of January 2021 with the transfer awaiting FA approval.

The initial loan deal with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua officially expired on Sunday night, and it looked as though United had failed in a bid to keep the striker at the club.

But The Telegraph, now reports that both sides have finally come to an agreement for the 30-year-old to stay in Manchester until the new year.

It is claimed Ighalo will then discuss a new contract with Shanghai Shenhua once he returns in 2021.

The news comes after his agent Atta Aneke confirmed talks were in place for the ex-Watford man to remain at Old Trafford.

Aneke told Nettavisen:

“We are nearing an agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan.

“The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with them until January 2021.”

Former Super Eagles striker Ighalo swapped the Chinese Super League for the Premier League in a shock deadline day loan deal back in January – reportedly taking a 40 per cent pay-cut on his £300,000-a-week wages in China to make his dream switch happen.

He scored four goals in eight games before the season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic – leaving his loan contract to the run-up.

But it now appears he will remain at the Theatre of Dreams for a while longer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

