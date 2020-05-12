Just In: IG orders probe of E-Money, withdraws police escort

The inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered an immediate probe into the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts.

E-money is the brother of Nigerian musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as K-Cee, and both men are famous for their extravagant lifestyles, sparking questions as to the source of their opulence.

Sources close to the matter say E-money riled the IGP over his use of policemen like servants.

Quoting an unnamed top police officer, the paper said the Lagos State Police Command has ordered the redeployment of the six police officers attached to the celebrity.

“We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched,” the newspaper said.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”

E-money, who is officially registered as a clearing and forwarding agent, is well known in celebrity and political circles.

He is said to have, among other things, two Rolls Royce, two Mercedes Benz G Wagons and other Sports Utility Vehicles [SUV] worth billions of naira.

His probe is coming months after Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, who is also known to show off his ostentatious lifestyle on social media was arrested and charged for cybercrime and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mompha is presently out on bail.

