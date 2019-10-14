Just In: Henchmen return as Ganduje forms Cabinet

After five months of intense lobbying, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has returned some members of his Kitchen Cabinet.

Seven former Commissioners scaled the hurdles of meeting Governor Ganduje’s criteria by been retained for the second time.

Those former Commissioners, who made a comeback, include, Mohammed Garba, lnformation, Murtala Sule Garo, Local Government, Ahmed Garba, Commerce, Ibrahim Muktar, Justice, and Dr Kabir Ibrahim Getso, Health.

Also, two former Commissioners from Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau’s administration and camp, made it back, namely, Musa lliyasu Kwankwaso,Rural Development, and Budget Planning Shehu Na’llah.

TheNation reports that security agencies have concluded background checks on all the nominees, while personal screening will commence today.

It could be recalled that Governor Ganduje had pronounced that any appointment made in the state, such personalities will be subjected to screening by law enforcement agencies.