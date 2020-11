Yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped a younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State identified as Frederick Shaibu.

Mr shaibu was said to have been kidnapped while taking his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin-city, The Nation writes.

Sources close to the family say the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

More to follow…

