Just In: Gunmen attack Kaduna-Abuja train

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers Thursday morning attacked an Abuja bound train.

The train left the Rigassa station at about 10 am in Kaduna before it was attacked by the gunmen at Katari, about 70 kilometres from Abuja.

A passenger who spoke to The Punch said the train suffered “ballistic projectiles attack” but nobody was hurt.

It was also learnt that the window of Coach SP12 attached to the train was shattered by gunshots from the bandits.

“Coach SP 12 attached to the train from Kaduna was shattered by gunshots. The train was on its way from Kaduna 10:45am train,” a source, who’s also a passenger told our correspondent.

“There was panic everywhere among the passengers. It was something that nobody could explained at the moment but we are trusting in God that something be done by security operatives to curtailed this unfortunate incident,” The Punch reported quoting an unnamed source.

Neither the Kaduna State government nor police command has reacted to the incident.