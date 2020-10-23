Just In: Gov Sanwo-Olu relaxes Lagos curfew

The Lagos State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in the wake of the violence recorded in various parts of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Friday while briefing reporters at the Lagos House in Marina.

“We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening,” he said.

The governor added, “We will look at the curfew on Saturday and Sunday and we will come back to you on what will happen in the days – Monday, Tuesday, and into the week.”

He also gave an update on what the government was doing following the violence recorded in various parts of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that he had just concluded a tour of hospitals where some of the injured persons, especially the victims of the shooting in Lekki, were receiving treatment.

He appealed to residents to try as much as possible to stay at home if it was not very important for them to go out.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “We have commenced the clean-up of the city because the city needs a whole lot of clean-ups; a whole lot of roadblocks, tires burnt on the roads.

“So, LAWMA (officials), as you have seen, are out already and they will be working all through the night and in the event that they do not finish, I want to admonish and appeal to motorists and our citizens to be careful.”

“If you do not need to go out, please stay at home, and if you must go out, please drive with a lot of caution because there’s still a lot of tires, barricades, and a lot of broken bottles on the roads,” he pleaded.

